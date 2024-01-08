SM says all EXO members to stay together despite solo contracts

SM Entertainment confirmed Monday all eight members of its K-pop boy group EXO will remain as a group despite three of them signing solo contracts with an independent label.

“All eight members will continue to perform together as EXO,” SM said in a statement. “They will not only present new music and performance but also interact with fans through various events, including a meet-and-greet slated for April.”

Earlier in the day, Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin announced their decision to pursue their solo careers under I&B100, an indie label established by Baekhyun in June.

K-pop group EXO is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The trio, however, will remain under SM’s management for their activities as EXO, the new agency said in a press release.

All EXO members except singer-actor D.O. renewed their contacts with SM in December 2022. D.O., who uses his real name Do Kyung-soo for his acting career, left the K-pop powerhouse to be represented by a small talent agency.

EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin are seen in this photo provided by music cable channel Mnet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“The renewed contracts with the members remain valid, and we’re in constant discussion with D.O., whose exclusive contract has expired, for his future schedules, as he also agreed to continue to perform as EXO,” SM said. “Regarding Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, we have agreed with them under the above mentioned contracts that they can independently pursue their solo careers.”

The trio previously engaged in a contract dispute with the agency before the group’s comeback in June. However, they reached an amicable agreement, deciding to stay with SM and EXO.

Following their reconciliation, EXO released “Exist,” its seventh full-length album, in July, selling over 10 million copies on the first day of its release.