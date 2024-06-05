SM launches first global audition for new girl group

SM Entertainment, one of South Korea’s leading K-pop agencies, announced Monday it is holding its first-ever global audition to form a new girl group.

The audition began accepting applications Saturday, with the submission period running until June 22.

The audition is open to girls worldwide who were born between 2005 and 2011, and applications must be submitted online.

According to the agency, the audition process includes an online round and an offline round. Finalists will have the opportunity to debut as members of SM’s new girl group.