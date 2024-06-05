SK Chairman Chey Tae-won apologizes after record divorce ruling

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won issued an apology on Monday after a court ordered him to pay his estranged wife a record settlement, a ruling that may affect his grip on the energy and telecom conglomerate.

“I apologize for the distress that my personal matter has caused to SK employees and stakeholders alike,” Chey said in a statement.

“I will continue to do my part to ensure that there is no negative impact on both SK and the international economy,” he said.

Last week, an appellate court ordered Chey to pay 1.38 trillion won (US$1 billion) in property division to his estranged wife Roh So-young, the only daughter of former President Roh Tae-woo. The couple married in 1988 and have three children.