‘Single’s Inferno’ producer on success: do nothing, let reality unfold

Netflix’s hit dating reality show “Single’s Inferno” made history Thursday as the first Korean series to be renewed for a fifth season.

Kim Jae-won, one of the show’s three producers, credited its unprecedented success to the contestants’ attractiveness and authentic participation.

“People who haven’t watched our show might dismiss it as just another dating show. But viewers are often surprised by how genuine the participants are. They ask, ‘Are they really taking it this seriously?’” Kim said during an interview with local reporters in Seoul on Thursday.

“We take pride in delivering that genuineness,” he said. “The most important element of our show is the isolated environment, where participants are cut off from their daily lives. Without access to phones, they focus solely on interacting with each other. In this setting, most of them experience an emotional roller coaster.”

“Single’s Inferno” follows attractive young singles seeking romance on a secluded island, where finding a match is their only ticket to “Paradise” — a luxury getaway for couples.

The show’s four seasons, with the finale airing earlier this week, have sparked widespread online engagement through reaction videos and YouTube shorts, while turning many participants into celebrities in their own right.

The first season, released in December 2021, became the first Korean unscripted show to enter Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Series chart. Season 2 remained on the chart for four weeks, while Season 3 extended its run to five consecutive weeks.

Season 4 recorded the highest first-week viewership in the franchise, with Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo emerging as breakout stars. Their earnest approach to the show even took producer Kim by surprise.

“They were very genuine. It was as if they’d forgotten about the camera,” Kim said. “By letting their guard down and showing their true selves, they contributed significantly to the season’s success.”

He emphasized the importance of staying true to the core principle of a reality show: minimizing the production team’s involvement.

“There is basically nothing we can do to enhance the show’s excitement because it revolves around the participants’ chemistry and interactions. We simply observe them, just like the viewers,” he said.

However, he admitted resisting the urge to make the show more enticing is one of the biggest challenges.

“I constantly remind myself that we should do nothing, even when I feel the urge to intervene. The core principle of producing a reality show is to accept what happens and present it to the viewers as it is, even if it unfolds differently from what we intended or what we know the audiences might prefer.”

Regarding Season 5, he said physical attractiveness will remain the top priority in selecting participants.

“I think viewers enjoy watching even the most attractive people experience heartbreak and shed tears,” he said, likening the show to the Premier League of the dating world.

While hoping the series continues for many more seasons, Kim acknowledged an ironic challenge ahead.

“Viewers of a dating reality expect it to feel different from a scripted drama,” he said. “Yet they still want to see drama unfold. We know that kind of excitement can’t happen every time.”