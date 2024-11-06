SHINee’s Minho ventures into new territory with bright R&B pop music

K-pop star Minho has taken a bold new step in his solo career with an upbeat R&B pop track as the lead single for his first full-length album, set for release Monday.

The album, titled “Call Back,” includes 10 songs that showcase the artist’s diverse musical range, with the title track embodying a bright and energetic R&B pop vibe. Its lyrics express a man’s desire to convey his feelings for his love interest without hesitation.

It marks his new release as a solo artist since he embarked on his solo career in December 2022 with the release of his first EP, “Chase.”

During a press conference in Seoul on Monday, Minho, a member of the global K-pop phenomenon SHINee, shared that he initially wanted a powerful track suitable for dance performances, in line with the group’s typical lead singles for studio albums.

However, he ultimately chose a lighter sound this time, influenced by his trusted staff who have worked alongside him for a long time.

“The team suggested it would be a good idea to shape a fresh image with a new genre, rather than going with something predictable,” he explained. “I agreed because I thought this direction would allow me to show that I’m going to explore different music in the future.”

Although initially hesitant about this new approach, the singer-rapper eventually embraced it. “Once I felt confident I could pull it off, I just went for it,” he said.

Asked about the type of music he hopes to showcase moving forward, Minho said he feels he has not fully displayed his artistic range as a soloist yet.

“I wanted this album to prove that I can take on R&B pop and other genres. I’m excited to continue broadening my musical world and offering fans more diverse sides of myself.”

Looking back on the project, Minho acknowledged the pressure of delivering a successful result.

“I wasn’t sure if it was pressure or ambition, but I definitely felt a lot of weight on my shoulders,” he said.

“Still, I held onto the thought that if I did well, good things would come from it. That helped me realize my mental strength and resilience.”

Since debuting with SHINee in 2008, Minho has been active in multiple fields, from TV variety shows to acting. Recently, he even took on his first theater role in the play “Waiting for Godot.”

Reflecting on his career, Minho said, “I’ve been running non-stop, but I wouldn’t say I’ve achieved enormous success yet. Oddly, that’s what pushes me forward, step by step.”

“I want to continue to walk this path, one step at a time, becoming stronger as I go.”