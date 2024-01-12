Seventeen’s ‘FML,’ most-sold album of 2023

South Korean boy group Seventeen’s 10th EP “FML” was last year’s most-sold album in the world, according to a London-based global recording industry association.

“FML” topped the Global Album Chart 2023 announced by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on Tuesday (British time).

It surpassed other strong contenders such as Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” at No. 3 and Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 4 to secure the top spot.

K-pop group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Mnet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 13-piece K-pop group debuted in the top 10 on the chart at No. 7 in 2022 for its fourth full-length album, “Face the Sun.” Last year, it ranked eighth with its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven.”

IFPI, boasting over 8,000 record labels worldwide as its members, compiles the chart based on physical album sales, digital downloads, as well as audio and video streaming.

The chart is considered one of the most objective indicators for measuring the best-selling albums of the year in the global music market.

Last year, Seventeen’s combined annual album sales surpassed 16 million copies with “FML” and “Seventeenth Heaven.” The latter became the first K-pop album to sell more than 5 million copies in the first week of sales.

Among other K-pop acts on the top 10 were Stray Kids’ “5-Star” and “Rock-Star” at No. 2 and No. 9, respectively, and NCT Dream’s “ISTJ” at sixth.