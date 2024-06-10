Seventeen’s best-of album certified double platinum in Japan

K-pop boy group Seventeen’s latest best-of album, “17 Is Right Here,” has earned double platinum certification in Japan, the group’s agency said Monday.

The album, released on April 29, has achieved this recognition by exceeding 500,000 units in sales, according to Pledis Entertainment.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan awards certifications based on cumulative sales, with gold awarded at 100,000 units, platinum at 250,000 units, double platinum at 500,000 units and triple platinum at 750,000 units.

“17 Is Right Here” is the band’s 11th album to receive double platinum certification in Japan.

The album’s success extends beyond certifications, having also ranked second on both Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums and Top Album Sales charts for the first half of 2024.