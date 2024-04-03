- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seventeen to release album chronicling its 9-year history
K-pop boy group Seventeen will release a compilation album, “17 is Right Here,” this month, the group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment said Tuesday.
The 13-piece group also unveiled the tracklist of the album due out April 29 on social media.
According to the agency and the posting, the two-CD album will have the lead tracks of all the albums the band has released in South Korea and Japan since its debut in 2015.
Contained on the first CD will be Korean-language versions of the main tracks on the group’s Japanese albums, such as “Call Call Call!,” “Happy Ending,” “Fallin’ Flower,” “24H” and “Not Alone.” There will be additional tracks that have not been unveiled yet, on the CD, according to Pledis.
The second CD will comprise the group’s hit Korean songs, including “Adore U,” “Mansae,” “Pretty U,” “Nice,” “Fear,” “Left & Right,” “Super” and “God of Music.”
Seventeen will hold standalone concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on April 27-28 and concerts in Japanese stadiums, such as Nagai Stadium in Osaka and Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, the following month.