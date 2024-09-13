- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Seventeen to drop 12th EP next month
K-pop boy group Seventeen will put out its 12th EP on Oct. 14, Pledis Entertainment, the group’s agency, said Friday.
The 13-piece group also shared its plan to release the new album on Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel and social media platforms, alongside a teaser video.
Set on a dark and bleak subway platform, the teaser features the enigmatic caption “I Felt Helpless” displayed on an electronic billboard, sparking curiosity about the concept behind the group’s new release.
However, further details about the album, including its title, have not been disclosed.
With the release, the group aims to reach 10 million copies in annual sales for this year. The band had already surpassed 5.3 million copies in album sales in the first half of this year, boosted by the popularity of its best-of album, “17 is Right Here,” and the unit single “This Man” by Jeonghan and Wonwoo.
Before dropping the new album, Seventeen will kick off its “Right Here” world tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on Oct. 12-13. The tour will continue in the United States, Japan and other Asian countries, according to the agency.