Seventeen to drop 11th EP next month
September 20, 2023
K-pop boy group Seventeen will put out its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven,” next month, the group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, said Wednesday.
The group also announced the album will be released on Oct. 23 in a teaser video uploaded on social media.
The band’s last release was “FML,” its 10th EP, which dropped in April.
“FML” surpassed 4 million copies in sales on the day of its release and 6.2 million in about two months, becoming the most-sold album in K-pop history.