Seventeen subunit BSS to drop new single next month
BSS, a subunit of popular boy group Seventeen, will return with its second single next month, the group’s agency said Friday.
The subunit of Seungkwan, Dokyeom and Hoshi will release “Teleparty” on Jan. 8, Pledis Entertainment said.
BSS, through the single, will convey the message that “If you’re happy at this moment, anyone can be youthful regardless of age,” according to the agency.
“Teleparty” will mark the trio’s first release in two years since its last single, “Second Wind.” The single’s main track, “Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji),” topped major domestic music charts and TV K-pop charting programs upon its release in January 2023.
Seventeen will continue its stadium tour of major Asian cities from January to February.