Samsung nears selection of site for new U.S. chip factory

Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s biggest memory chip and mobile phone maker, is inching closer toward the selection of the site for its new chip plant in the United States, industry sources said Friday, as competition is intensifying in the semiconductor industry amid global chip shortages.

Lee Jae-yong, the tech giant’s vice chairman, is expected to visit the U.S. as early as next week to finalize the company’s US$17 billion investment project there.

Samsung has, in recent months, vowed to bolster its presence in foundry, or chip contract manufacturing, and logic chip businesses in a bid to expand its footprint in the markets dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Ltd and Intel Corp, respectively.

Late last month, the company laid out its vision to increase its foundry capacity by three times the level of 2017.

“We are planning an unprecedented level of investment in foundry infrastructure and equipment,” said Han Seung-hoon, senior vice president of the foundry division, during an earnings call on Oct. 28.

The company said its foundry business posted record revenue for the three months ending in September, without disclosing specific sales or profit figures.

It said the chip contract manufacturing division is “expected to continue to deliver strong improvements in results” in the fourth quarter “by securing technology leadership through 3-nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process and by meeting demand through active investments.”

This undated photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the company’s chip plant in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The city of Taylor in Texas, with a population of around 18,000, has emerged as one of the strongest candidate locations for the new plant. It has offered the tech giant a set of incentives, including tax rebates, for the project that is anticipated to bring thousands of jobs and opportunities.