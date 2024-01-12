Samsung Electronics retains No. 1 position in global TV market for 18 straight yrs

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has retained its position as the top player in the global television market for the 18th consecutive year.

The South Korean tech giant took up 30.1 percent of the world TV market in terms of revenue last year, remaining at the top since 2006, according to Samsung Electronics, citing the market research firm Omdia.

Its flagship QLED TVs have contributed to the company’s strong performance, with sales reaching 8.31 million units last year.

Since the introduction of QLED technology in 2017, Samsung Electronics has cumulatively sold 44 million units.

In the premium segment for TVs valued at US$2,500 or higher, Samsung Electronics had a share of 60.5 percent in 2023, up from 48.3 percent the previous year.

The company also maintained a strong presence in the market for large TVs, posting a market share of 33.9 percent last year, driven by robust sales of the company’s largest Neo QLED, its 98-inch model.

In the OLED TV segment, Samsung Electronics accounted for 22.4 percent of the global market in terms of revenue last year, with sales exceeding 2 million units over the past two years.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics Co. said it has maintained its leadership position in the global OLED TV market for 11 years in a row.

The South Korean home appliances maker shipped around 3 million units of OLED TVs last year, accounting for 53 percent of the world’s total shipments.

In the large-sized OLED TV segment, in particular, LG Electronics posted a market share of 60 percent last year on rising popularity of wireless 97-, 83- and 77-inch models in North America and Europe.