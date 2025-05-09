S. Korea’s religious groups congratulate Pope Leo XIV

South Korea’s religious circle congratulated Pope Leo XIV on Friday, following his election as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

“All bishops and faithful of the Korean Catholic Church extend our heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV,” Bishop Mathias Lee Yong-hoon, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, said in a statement.

“In accordance with the Holy Father’s wishes, we pray that peace — long yearned for by humanity — may be realized on this Earth, and that we may walk together in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the ends of the world, standing with the poor and the suffering.”

Leaders of other religious traditions also offered their well wishes.

Ven. Jinwoo, who leads South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect of Jogye Order, sent a public message of blessing, stating, “I pray that compassion and wisdom will be with you on your path of sacred duty.”

Referring to the pope’s inaugural words, “Peace be with you all,” Jinwoo expressed hope that “the spirit of peace and solidarity, seeking to be closer to those who suffer, will spread widely throughout the world.”

He also expressed hope that the new pontiff and the Catholic Church will bring hope and comfort in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, referring to it as “the world’s last remaining Cold War divide.”

Na Sang-ho, president of the Won Buddhism, released a separate message of congratulation, praying for “peace and hope for all Catholics and the entire world.”

He noted the significance of Leo XIV’s election as the first American pope, calling it “a new milestone in world religions” that reflects the global Church’s embrace of change and diversity.

“I believe Pope Leo XIV will continue the legacy of peace, love, and inclusion championed by Pope Francis, particularly toward the socially vulnerable, and play a significant role in promoting the harmony and peace of humanity,” he said.

Cheondogyo, a native Korean religion, also issued a statement, expressing hope for “the special grace of Hanulnim,” the Cheondogyo term for God, to guide the pope’s apostolic journey.

“We deeply sympathize with the Pope’s first message declaring peace for humanity,” the group said. “We hope that his intention becomes a milestone of peace and harmony for everyone in the world.”