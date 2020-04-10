S. Korea’s new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged

South Korea on Thursday reported its fewest additional cases of the new coronavirus since late February, as the country is implementing an extended social distancing drive to fight against the virus pandemic.

The 39 new cases, detected Wednesday and down from 53 a day ago, brought the nation’s total infections to 10,423, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Medical workers walk to a resting place after working a shift for coronavirus patients at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 9, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korea recorded around 50 or fewer daily new cases for a fourth day in a row, a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases. But health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.