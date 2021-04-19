S. Korean users plan to sue Facebook over leaked user data

According to the sources, the local law firm Jihyang and the Jinbo Network Center, a civic group advocating for people’s information rights, are gathering plaintiffs willing to participate in a mass legal action by the end of May.

In November last year, the country’s Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said Facebook violated the country’s law by providing personal information of at least 3.3 million of the total 18 million users here to third parties from May 2012 to June 2018.