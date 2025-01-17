- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korean stock, FX markets to close on Jan. 27 for temporary holiday
The South Korean stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed Jan. 27 for a temporary holiday, their operators said Friday.
The foreign exchange market and financial markets, including the main Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the secondary tech-heavy KOSDAQ, as well as the ETF, derivatives and commodity markets, will be closed from the day through Jan. 30 for an extended six-day holiday, according to market operators.
The government designated Jan. 27 as a temporary holiday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday to help boost domestic demand.
Seol, or Lunar New Year’s Day, is one of the country’s most celebrated traditional holidays. Many South Koreans travel to their hometowns during this time to perform ancestral rituals and spend time with their families.