S. Korean national arrested in Russia on espionage suspicions: TASS

A South Korean national was arrested in Russia early this year on espionage suspicions, the Russian news agency TASS reported Monday.

The person surnamed Baek was detained in Vladivostok and transported to Moscow late last month for investigation on suspicions of passing classified state information to a foreign intelligence agency, TASS said, citing law enforcement authorities.

It marks the first time a South Korean has been arrested in Russia on spying suspicions.

The Lefortovo Court in Moscow extended the detainment period of the arrested South Korean to June 15 in a closed-door hearing.

Citing Seoul’s participation in international sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia designated South Korea as an “unfriendly” nation in 2022.