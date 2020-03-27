Don't Miss
S. Korea to sell 11.9 tln won in state bonds in April
March 26, 2020
South Korea plans to sell 11.9 trillion won (US$9.66 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 2.35 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.2 trillion won in five-year bonds in April, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 700 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
The ministry also plans to sell 750 billion won in 50-year Treasurys, the longest-dated debt in the country.
South Korea issued 15.03 trillion won in state bonds this month.