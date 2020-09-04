S. Korea to extend tougher anti-virus curbs in greater Seoul for another week

South Korea on Friday decided to extend tougher anti-virus curbs on restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops in the greater Seoul area for another week, as sporadic cluster infections and untraceable cases are still popping up in the densely populated area.

Since Sunday, the country began limiting operations of restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in the Seoul metropolitan area under the so-called Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines, while implementing the Level 2 measures across the country since mid-August.

People walk while holding takeout coffee on a street in Seoul on Sept. 4, 2020, as the government decided to extend the toughened social distancing guidelines for the greater Seoul area until Sept. 13. (Yonhap)

The toughened distancing in daily lives for the capital area, originally set to end Sunday, will be maintained until Sept. 13. The Level 2 measures in place across the country will also be extended by two weeks until Sept. 20, according to health authorities.