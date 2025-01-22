S. Korea to build bio dataset of 1 mln people by 2032

South Korea has launched a joint public-private initiative to collect biological data from 1 million individuals, aiming to enhance global competitiveness of the country’s bio industry, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The project will gather biological samples, such as blood, urine and biopsies from participants, including those with rare and severe diseases, to create a large-scale dataset, the ministry said. The dataset will be shared with the medical community, academia and industries, with long-term plans to make it accessible to the general public.

The first phase, supported by 603.9 billion won (US$420.6 million) in state investment, aims to collect data from 770,000 people by 2028, the ministry said. The final target is to reach 1 million participants by 2032.

“This large biological dataset will enhance public health through personalized medical services and drive innovation in the bio industry,” said Shin Sang-hoon, a ministry official, in a meeting with industry officials.

The government emphasized its commitment to collaborating with genetic analysis firms participating in the project, as well as helping bio companies strengthen their global competitiveness.