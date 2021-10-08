S. Korea remain in 2nd place after 3 matches in final World Cup qualifying round

Undefeated South Korea are still in second place in the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with three matches in the books for all countries in action.

South Korea beat Syria 2-1 on Thursday for their second consecutive victory in Group A, improving to seven points and temporarily climbing to the top of the group past Iran.

Later that night in Dubai, Iran blanked the United Arab Emirates 1-0 to extend their winning streak to three matches and reach nine points.

South Korean players celebrate their 2-1 victory over Syria in the teams’ Group A match in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ansan Wa Stadium in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 7, 2021. (Yonhap)

There are two groups of six nations in the current qualifying phase. The top two teams from each group will earn spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the two No. 3 seeds will meet in a playoff match. The winner of that contest will then reach the last-chance intercontinental playoff.