S. Korea coach to keep focus on own team vs. Salah-less Egypt

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento speaks during an online press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on June 13, 2022, the eve of a friendly match against Egypt, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea will host Egypt at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the fourth and final friendly match for the Taeguk Warriors this month. They lost to Brazil 5-1 on June 2 but bounced back to defeat Chile 2-0 four days later. Last Friday, South Korea rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 2-2 draw with Paraguay.