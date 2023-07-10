- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Roundup’ series surpasses cumulative 30 mln admissions
Three films from the Korean action comedy franchise “The Roundup” have topped a cumulative 30 million admissions, marking the best box office record for a homegrown film series, its distributor said Sunday.
The first installment “The Outlaw” (2017) attracted 6.87 million viewers and its sequel “The Roundup” (2022) garnered 12.69 million admissions, the No. 1 box office record last year.
As its third installment “The Roundup: No Way Out,” released on May 31, surpassed 10.42 million admissions on Saturday, the combined admissions of the three films crossed the 30 million mark, according to ABO Entertainment.
The series stars Ma Dong-seok as rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do, who chases down heinous criminals with his police colleagues.