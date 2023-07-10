‘Roundup’ series surpasses cumulative 30 mln admissions

Three films from the Korean action comedy franchise “The Roundup” have topped a cumulative 30 million admissions, marking the best box office record for a homegrown film series, its distributor said Sunday.

The first installment “The Outlaw” (2017) attracted 6.87 million viewers and its sequel “The Roundup” (2022) garnered 12.69 million admissions, the No. 1 box office record last year.

As its third installment “The Roundup: No Way Out,” released on May 31, surpassed 10.42 million admissions on Saturday, the combined admissions of the three films crossed the 30 million mark, according to ABO Entertainment.

The series stars Ma Dong-seok as rough-and-tough cop Ma Seok-do, who chases down heinous criminals with his police colleagues.