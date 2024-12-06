Rose’s ‘APT.’ sets record as fastest K-pop song to reach 500 mln views

The music video for “APT.” by BLACKPINK’s Rose, a collaboration with American pop singer Bruno Mars, has surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, becoming the fastest K-pop song ever to achieve the milestone, the singer’s agency, The Black Label, said Thursday.

The video reached the mark in less than 48 days after release, setting the record for the fastest pace by any K-pop song.

Released on Oct. 18, the song is a prerelease from “rosie,” the Korean artist’s highly anticipated first solo full-length album, set for release Friday.

The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” is gaining international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.

“APT.” reached No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 and climbed to No. 2 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 last month.