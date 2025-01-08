Rose’s ‘APT.’ rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

“APT.,” a collaboration single between BLACKPINK’s Rose and global pop star Bruno Mars, has surged to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a new record for K-pop female artists.

The song jumped 29 positions from the previous week, surpassing its debut position at No. 8, according to a Billboard chart preview released Monday (U.S. time).

It marks the highest position ever achieved by a K-pop female artist on the Hot 100, breaking Rose’s own previous record with the same track.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.

BLACKPINK’s Rose is seen in this photo provided by CJ ENM. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“APT.” is also gaining traction again in Britain, climbing 26 spots to No. 2 on the latest Official Singles Chart Top 100, matching its previous peak position.

“APT.” is a track off “rosie,” the K-pop star’s first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.

The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.