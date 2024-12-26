Rose’s ‘APT.’ at No. 22 on Billboard Hot 100 this week

Rose’s hit single “APT.” stood at No. 22 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart this week, remaining on the chart for two months since its release.

The song, released Oct. 18, stood at 22nd on the top singles list this week, down two places from the previous week, and spending its ninth week on the chart, according to Billboard.

The single, featuring Bruno Mars, has been a smash hit for the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member, reaching as high as No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the highest for a K-pop female artist.

Meanwhile, “Who” by Jimin of BTS stood at 47th on the chart this week, down four places from the previous week, and remaining on the chart for 22 weeks.