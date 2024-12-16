Home   >   Entertainment   >   Rose, TWICE debut in top 5 of Billboard’s 200

December 16, 2024

Rose and TWICE have both secured spots in the top five of the Billboard’s main albums chart.

Billboard announced Sunday (U.S. local time) that Rose’s first full-length solo album, “rosie,” and girl group TWICE’s 14th EP “Strategy” debuted at third and fourth positions, respectively, on the Billboard 200.

A promotional image provided by The Black Label for BLACKPINK member Rose's first full-length album titled "rosie," set for release Dec. 6, 2024 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.

“Rosie” and “Strategy” earned 102,000 and 81,000 equivalent album units, respectively, in the week ending Dec. 12, according to Billboard.

Rose, a member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, released the album earlier this month, featuring 12 tracks, including the hit song “APT.,” a collaboration with American pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars.

TWICE has set a record with six consecutive albums in the top 10 of the chart, Billboard said. In March, the girl group topped the chart with its 14th mini-album, “With YOU-th.”

This undated file photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
