‘Romance in the House’ tops Netflix’s non-English TV chart

The Korean original series “Romance in the House” rose to No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly chart for non-English TV series, the global streaming service said Wednesday.

The JTBC rom-com starring Ji Jin-hee and Kim Ji-soo garnered 2.6 million total views during the Aug. 12-18 period.

It also ranked in the top 10 in 37 countries and regions around the world, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Japan and Hong Kong.

This image provided by Netflix shows the Korean rom-com series “Romance in the House” topping the streaming service’s latest weekly popularity chart for non-English TV shows on the platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Premiered Aug. 10, the 12-part series tells the story of a father who reappears before his family as the landlord of an apartment where they live, 11 years after being abandoned following a business failure.

Three other Korean shows also made the top 10. The tvN rom-com “Love Next Door” secured fifth place, the Netflix original survival series “The Influencer” took sixth place and JTBC’s “Miss Night and Day” ranked seventh in its ninth week in the top 10.