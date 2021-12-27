- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
RM, Jin of BTS test positive for COVID-19
BTS’ vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency said Saturday.
The announcement came a day after the agency, Big Hit Music, confirmed that Suga, another member of the seven-member K-pop superband, has been infected with the virus.
“RM and Jin were confirmed virus-positive this evening,” the agency said, adding that RM is not showing any symptoms in particular but Jin has a slight fever.
They are undergoing treatment at home in compliance with the instructions from health authorities, the agency said.
The members returned home Friday after visiting Los Angeles from Nov. 27-28 and early this month on a concert schedule.
Both RM and Jin had tested negative in earlier diagnostic tests, the agency added.
A file photo of K-pop boy band BTS, provided by Big Hit Music on Dec. 25, 2021 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)