Rapper-singer Jessi questioned by police in fan assault case

Jessi, a Korean American rapper and singer, was summoned by police Wednesday for questioning in a case where her fan was assaulted by a man who was accompanying her at a private gathering last month.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station summoned Jessi to investigate the incident that took place on Sept. 29.

According to media reports, an 18-year-old fan of Jessi was assaulted by the man who was hanging out with the artist in southern Seoul on the day.

The victim claims he had asked Jessi to take a photo with him, and when she declined, he apologized for bothering her and turned to leave, but the assailant suddenly struck him in the face.

“I’m so sorry (to the victim),” the 36-year-old artist said as she appeared at the police station. “I hope we find the assailant quickly to punish him.”

After the case was reported over the weekend, Jessi apologized to the victim via her social media and explained she could not respond more properly as she “had only just met” the assailant that day.

Jessi was found to have left the scene with her company after briefly trying to calm down the attacker at the time of the incident.