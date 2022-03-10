- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
PPP poised to win at least 3 of 5 National Assembly seats in by-elections
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was set to claim at least three of the five National Assembly seats up for grabs in by-elections that were overshadowed by a tightly fought presidential race.
The PPP’s first victory came in Anseong, south of Seoul, where veteran politician Kim Hack-yong confirmed his return to the National Assembly. Kim garnered 54.18 percent of the vote with about 99.94 percent of ballots counted as of 2:30 a.m.
Another PPP candidate Chung Woo-taik won in the central city of Cheongju with 56.88 percent of the vote, with 85.9 percent of ballots counted as of 2:30 a.m., while Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the national audit agency, was also projected to win in Seoul’s Jongno district.
In Seoul’s Secho district, PPP’s Cho Eun-hee was leading.
Meanwhile, in the southeastern city of Daegu, independent candidate Lim Byung-heon was leading five five contenders.
Kim Hack-yong of the main opposition People Power Party is congratulated by his supporters in Anseong, 77 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 9, 2022, as he won in the parliamentary by-elections. (Yonhap)