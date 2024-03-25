PPP accuses DP leader of taking ‘subservient’ attitude toward China

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday accused opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of taking a “subservient” attitude toward China, criticizing Lee’s remarks that South Korea should not get involved in the cross-strait issue.

Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), made the remarks during a campaign speech Friday, accusing President Yoon Suk Yeol of ruining South Korea’s diplomacy for the past two years with a hard-line policy on China.

South Korea should just say “xie xie,” which means “thank you” in Chinese, to both China and Taiwan without getting involved in the cross-strait issue, Lee said, adding that it does not matter to South Korea how the issue unfolds.

Lee also said South Korea should also not be involved in the Russia-Ukraine war either.

On Monday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon strongly criticized the comments, while rejecting Lee’s claims that the government is employing a hard-line policy stance on China.

“Is the Republic of Korea taking a hard-line-only policy toward China? That’s not the case at all,” Han told reporters after a party meeting. “Rather, the previous Moon Jae-in administration and Chairman Lee have pursued a policy that is too subservient and biased toward China.”

“It is not that we’re going to neglect relations with China,” he said.

He emphasized that South Korea’s diplomatic policy is based on the national interest and the global political landscape, while saying the recent strengthening of Korea-U.S. relations is to rebuild what nearly collapsed during the previous government of President Moon Jae-in, due to its submissive attitude toward China.

“We need to overcome the pro-Chinese and submissive attitude toward China held by the DP,” Han said.