TWICE’s Nayeon to return with new solo EP next month
May 13, 2024
Girl group TWICE’s Nayeon will drop her second individual album next month, the group’s agency said Monday.
JYP Entertainment posted its plan on social media to release Nayeon’s second EP “Na” on June 14.
The album’s title, a play on Nayeon’s stage name and the Korean word for “me,” promises to showcase the singer’s confident charm, according to the agency.
It would mark her second individual album since she made her debut as a soloist with “Im Nayeon” in June 2022. The first album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.
Her group TWICE will hold a two-day standalone concert at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, from July 27-28, becoming the first K-pop girl group to do so.