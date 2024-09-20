Police drop rape accusation against actor Yoo Ah-in

Police have decided not to refer actor Yoo Ah-in to prosecutors over rape accusations a man filed against him, citing insufficient evidence, officials said Thursday.

A man in his 30s filed a complaint with the police in July, accusing the actor of raping him while he was asleep at a studio apartment in Seoul’s central district of Yongsan earlier in the month.

Yoo was subsequently booked on charges of imitative rape, which applies to cases of rape involving same-sex individuals.

The Yongsan Police Station determined last week that there was insufficient evidence to support the accusation and decided not to refer the case to the prosecution for further investigation, officials said.

Earlier in September, Yoo was sentenced to one year in prison for habitually abusing illegal drugs between 2020 and 2022 and was immediately put under detention.

Yoo tested negative in a drug test conducted in connection with the rape accusation.