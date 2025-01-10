- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Police convene field commanders ahead of 2nd attempt to detain Yoon, keep forceful measures open
Police on Friday convened a meeting of field commanders ahead of a second attempt at detaining impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) ordered around 20 leaders of the police investigation teams of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and other jurisdictions in the capital area to gather at the NOI headquarters to discuss planning for the second detention attempt.
“We are preparing to ensure there are no physical clashes during the (warrant) execution process,” a police official said. “However, if that isn’t possible, we will have no choice but to proceed regardless.”
During the meeting, the officials are said to have discussed measures to secure access to the fortified presidential residence, including the use of special equipment and tow trucks.
Investigators are believed to be preparing to execute a court-issued warrant to detain Yoon on insurrection and abuse of power charges.
Police are expected to convene another meeting of the field commanders as early as next week.
Their first attempt to execute the warrant last Friday failed after Yoon’s bodyguards blocked them from entering the official presidential residence in Seoul.
On Thursday, the NOI sent an official note to investigation teams across the capital area requesting they prepare to mobilize around 1,000 investigators for the second attempt.