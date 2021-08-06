(Olympics) S. Korea trying to pick up pieces after lopsided loss to Brazil in volleyball semis

That Kim Yeon-koung, South Korean women’s volleyball captain and its most dangerous offensive player, was held to 10 points will tell you all you need to know about the team’s latest loss at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Brazil beat South Korea 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) in the semifinals at Ariake Arena on Friday. The match wasn’t even as close as the set scores indicate. With Kim largely contained and the defense unable to mount much of a response against an overpowering offense, South Korea didn’t put up much of a fight.

Kim Yeon-koung of South Korea reacts to a lost point against Brazil during the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women’s volleyball tournament at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Aug. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

“I really don’t have much to say. It wasn’t a good match for us at all,” Kim said, somewhat understating. “We thought we came prepared for this. But the opponents didn’t make a lot of mistakes and it was hard for us to swing the momentum toward our side. Even when they struggled to receive our serves, they still managed to score points out of those plays.”