- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NIS says in talks with U.S. intelligence authorities over indictment of Korean American expert on N. Korea
South Korea is closely communicating with U.S. intelligence authorities following a news report on the indictment of a well-known Korean American expert on North Korea, the spy agency said Wednesday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) released the comment after The New York Times reported that Sue Mi Terry, a North Korea expert with the Council on Foreign Relations, has been indicted on charges that she acted as an agent for the South Korean government in return for expensive dinners and designer handbags.
Terry, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst, is a well-known figure in South Korea for her expertise on North Korea issues.
“The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are closely communicating over the report on the indictment of Sue Mi Terry in relation to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” the NIS said in a message to reporters.
The specific mention of FARA appears intended to make it clear the charges against Terry are unrelated to espionage, which falls under the U.S. Code, as some news outlets here initially reported that Terry was facing spy charges.
The news report said Terry began operating as a foreign agent in 2013, five years after leaving the CIA. She was approached by “handlers” posing as South Korean diplomats and worked to promote South Korea’s policy priorities, such as making media appearances and publishing articles, the article said.