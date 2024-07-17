NIS says in talks with U.S. intelligence authorities over indictment of Korean American expert on N. Korea

South Korea is closely communicating with U.S. intelligence authorities following a news report on the indictment of a well-known Korean American expert on North Korea, the spy agency said Wednesday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) released the comment after The New York Times reported that Sue Mi Terry, a North Korea expert with the Council on Foreign Relations, has been indicted on charges that she acted as an agent for the South Korean government in return for expensive dinners and designer handbags.

Terry, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst, is a well-known figure in South Korea for her expertise on North Korea issues.

“The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are closely communicating over the report on the indictment of Sue Mi Terry in relation to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” the NIS said in a message to reporters.

The specific mention of FARA appears intended to make it clear the charges against Terry are unrelated to espionage, which falls under the U.S. Code, as some news outlets here initially reported that Terry was facing spy charges.

The news report said Terry began operating as a foreign agent in 2013, five years after leaving the CIA. She was approached by “handlers” posing as South Korean diplomats and worked to promote South Korea’s policy priorities, such as making media appearances and publishing articles, the article said.