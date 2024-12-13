Nexon to release new action RPG ‘The First Berserker: Khazan’ in March

South Korean gaming giant Nexon Co. said Friday it will globally launch its new action role-playing game title, “The First Berserker: Khazan,” in March.

The game will be released simultaneously in South Korea and across the globe on March 28, according to the company.

Khazan will be available on multiple platforms, including Steam, a gaming platform on personal computers, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and X.

Nexon said Anthony and Joe Russo brothers, well known for directing smash-hit Marvel Cinematic Universe films, produced the new trailer video of the game to deliver its lively battle action sequence to gamers.