New virus cases slow slightly, cluster infections still grip greater Seoul

South Korea’s new virus cases slowed slightly Thursday, but the greater Seoul area is still haunted by a steady rise in cluster infections despite toughened measures to stem further community spread in the metropolitan area.

The country added 45 new cases, including 40 local infections, raising the total caseload to 11,947, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It marked a slight decrease from a day earlier when the figure reached 50.

All of the locally transmitted cases were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea lifted a nationwide social distancing scheme on May 6, but it enhanced measures in Seoul and the surrounding regions, as a number of infection clusters sprang up.

A medical worker cools his head with an ice pack at a makeshift clinic in western Seoul on June 11, 2020. (Yonhap)

Cases traced to a warehouse run by e-commerce leader Coupang in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, reached 146, up two from the previous day. Those linked to small churches in the metropolitan area also increased by two to reach 94.