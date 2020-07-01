New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area

The number of new virus cases in South Korea bounced back Wednesday as cluster infections continued to increase in areas beyond the Seoul metropolitan area amid a sustained rise in imported cases.

The country added 51 cases, including 36 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,850, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The tally marked a rise from 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday and 42 cases on Monday.

Densely populated Seoul and the surrounding area accounted for most of the locally transmitted cases last month, but the virus outbreaks have been constantly reported in other parts of the country.

Officials at an elementary school in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, put up a sign on the front gate on July 1, 2020, that reads offline classes are temporarily suspended over the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Of local infections, 20 cases were reported in the greater Seoul area. Twelve cases were identified in the southwestern city of Gwangju, marking the first time that virus cases hit double-digit figures since the first outbreak in the city in February. Three cases were reported in the central city of Daejeon.