‘New Jeans’ surpasses 300 mln Spotify streams

K-pop sensation NewJeans has garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform, with its 2023 hit song “New Jeans.”

The song recorded 300,274,574 cumulative streams as of Monday, becoming the band’s sixth song to hit the milestone, according to the group’s agency, ADOR.

“New Jeans,” a track from the group’s second EP, “Get Up,” is characterized by its unique composition, alternating between UK garage and Jersey club rhythms. The song showcases innovative lyrics that incorporate the group’s name and sophisticated melody lines.

It dominated major domestic music charts together with “Super Shy,” one of the album’s main tracks, upon the album’s release in July last year.

Including “New Jeans,” the K-pop quintet now has 13 tracks boasting over 100 million streams on Spotify.