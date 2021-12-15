New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov’t to restore tougher virus curbs

South Korea’s new coronavirus cases and critically ill patients surged to fresh record highs Wednesday, with the government tipped to restore toughest virus curbs to contain the spread of infections.

The country added 7,850 new COVID-19 infections, including 7,828 local infections, raising the cumulative caseload to 536,495, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Wednesday’s figure broke the previous record high of 7,174 cases last Wednesday. Daily virus cases have hovered in the range of 4,000-7,000 since early this month, weeks after the country began to ease the distancing rules from Nov. 1.

The number of critically ill patients hit an all-time high of 964, up from the previous record high of 906 on Tuesday.

Deaths from the virus rose by 70, bringing the total to 4,456. The record high death toll was 94 a day earlier. The fatality rate stood at 0.83 percent.

The country reported nine more cases of the omicron variant, putting the total at 128.

Health authorities and local governments had reported 4,580 new cases as of 6 p.m., up 541 from the same time the previous day and the record number of infections for the time.

Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.

A COVID-19 patient is being transported on a stretcher from an ambulance at Seoul Medical Center in Seoul on Dec. 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

Health officials said they are considering further reducing the maximum size of private gatherings and restoring business hour curfews to tackle the fast spread of the virus in what would be a reversal of the phased program for a return to normal that began last month.