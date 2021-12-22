New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on Dec. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

Health authorities and local governments, meanwhile, had reported 5,308 new cases as of 9 p.m., down 1,141 from the same time the previous day, and 1,256 fewer from the comparable time a week earlier. The capital area accounted for 70.1 percent of new cases tallied at 9 p.m.