New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high

Health authorities and local governments said later that 1,519 new cases were confirmed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, 131 fewer that at the same time the previous day. The KDCA compiles data on additional cases through midnight and announces the daily tally the following morning.

Of the newly confirmed domestic cases, 673 were from Seoul, the highest since the pandemic began last year. The city’s surrounding Gyeonggi Province accounted for 579, and 117 were from the western port city of Incheon.