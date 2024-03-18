NCT’s Taeyong to enlist in Navy next month

NCT’s Taeyong will enlist in the Navy next month to fulfill his mandatory military service, the group’s agency said Monday.

The artist will begin his service as a member of the naval band on April 15, and there will be no event marking the occasion, SM Entertainment said.

“In hindsight, I attribute my growth and maturity to the support from you and my team members,” he said in a handwritten memo shared by SM.

“Every moment was really meaningful and joyful for me,” he said, “Thank you for granting me those priceless times.”

He expressed his intention to return to fans after learning many valuable lessons during his time in the Navy, as there are many things he would like to accomplish with fans and his team members, he said.

Taeyong released his second solo EP last month, eight months after debuting with his solo album.