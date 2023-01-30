NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour

K-pop boy band NCT 127 has completed its second world tour, “Neo City:The Link,” which has drawn some 700,000 spectators in 17 major cities, its management agency SM Entertainment said Monday.

Beginning in Seoul in December 2021, the nine-member group performed in 28 rounds of concerts in several countries, including the United States, Japan, the Philippines, Mexico and Brazil. The last concert was held in Mexico City on Saturday.

After wrapping up the global tour, NCT 127 earlier in the day dropped a repackaging of its fourth full-length album, “Ay-Yo.”

Debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT, the group has drawn large followings overseas, especially in the U.S. and Latin America.