National Assembly Speaker sends letter to delegation to U.S.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday delivered a letter to a special delegation slated to visit the United States on his behalf for meetings with U.S. government officials next week.

The special delegation, composed of Rep. Chung Dong-young from the main opposition Democratic Party, Rep. Cho Kyung-tae from the ruling People Power Party and others, is scheduled to meet U.S. officials from Feb. 10-15 (U.S. time).

The letter will be delivered to U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other senior officials, Woo said.

He asked the delegation to underline parliament’s efforts to ease concerns from the international community over political instability after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

Another delegation on Woo’s behalf is expected to deliver the same message to officials of Britain, the European Union and the Inter-Parliamentary Union from Feb. 5-12 (local time).

Yoon was impeached over the short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 14 and was indicted on insurrection charges last week.