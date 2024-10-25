- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
N. Korea says troop dispatch to Russia, if true, falls in line with int’l law
North Korea’s foreign ministry said Friday any reported dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia, if true, would align with international law, obliquely acknowledging its deployment plan.
Kim Jong-gyu, vice foreign minister in charge of Russian affairs, made the remark after one of North Korea’s United Nations representatives dismissed Seoul’s claims of its troop dispatch to Russia as a “groundless rumor.”
“If there is such a thing that the world media is talking about, I think it will be an act conforming with the regulations of international law,” Kim said in an English statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
“There will evidently exist forces which want to describe it as illegal one, I think,” he added.
The official stopped short of confirming the troop dispatch, saying it does not interfere in matters under the defense ministry’s jurisdiction.
Pyongyang’s first official comment on the troop dispatch came after Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to deny the reports, saying it’s “our own business.”
South Korea and the United States have previously claimed that North Korea sent approximately 3,000 troops to eastern Russia for potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence indicates Russia is expected to deploy the first batch of North Korean soldiers in combat zones as early as Sunday or Monday.