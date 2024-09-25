(Movie Review) ‘Love in the Big City’: heartfelt story of friendship, self-acceptance

Being “different” is often celebrated in words. But in reality, many still face exclusion for not fitting in.

The coming-of-age film “Love in the Big City” challenges this notion by following the 13-year journey of two endearing characters, Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun).

Based on Park Sang-young’s novel of the same name, it explores how their unique personalities and experiences set them apart in a conformist society and yet also highlights the power of embracing one’s individuality in a world that often sidelines those who don’t conform.

A hard-drinker, heavy-smoker and frequent clubber, Jae-hee is a hopeless romantic who doesn’t play games when it comes to love. Her unconventional and carefree lifestyle often places her at the center of unfounded gossip, drawing both admirers and haters alike.

In contrast to Jae-hee, Heung-soo keeps things to himself, living in constant fear of his sexuality being revealed. Ever since his mother accidentally saw him with another man, he has grown more withdrawn, making every effort to hide his true identity.

Then one day, Jae-hee unexpectedly catches Heung-soo kissing a man in a back alley in Itaewon, a neighborhood famous for its nightlife. To his surprise, Jae-hee reacts with complete ease, accepting him for who he is without hesitation, as if it were the most natural thing in the world.

With that, the two form an unlikely friendship and soon become housemates, sharing a home and navigating life together.

Directed by Lee Eon-hee, known for “Missing” (2016) and “…ing” (2003), the film depicts the lives of the two young people with a profound sense of calm and empathy. It invites the audience to reflect on snippets of their own lives and engage with the characters’ choices without feeling pressured to judge them.

It effortlessly conveys the reassuring message that there is no right or wrong way to live life — only the choices one makes. Regardless of how precarious the journey or decisions may be, ultimately it is one’s precious life that deserves no judgment from others.

Kim Go-eun, the heroine of the smash-hit “Exhuma,” perfectly embodies the fearless Jae-hee, a character unafraid to stand up to those who evaluate her without understanding her true nature. Noh Sang-hyun, known for his role as Baek Isak in Apple TV+’s “Pachinko,” offers an equally impactful performance, skillfully portraying the complex inner struggles of a vulnerable gay man.

Some scenes featuring gay men making out in bars may be uncomfortable for some viewers. These moments, however, are not confined to movies; they reflect real life. If you find it difficult to accept this, that’s okay — just refrain from evaluating them, as the director seems to suggest.

The movie also challenges surface-level perceptions, suggesting there are often hidden stories or facets to everything and everyone, such as the violent tendencies exhibited by Jae-hee’s lawyer boyfriend and the cowardly, mean-spirited behavior of a well-liked senior, or “sunbae,” at school.

“Love in the Big City” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. It is set for local release on Oct. 2.